Five people were injured in a Graves County wreck early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s reports said the two vehicle accident happened around 1:00 in the morning at the intersection of KY-121 North and KY-945.

Investigations showed 31-year-old David Roberson, of Mayfield, was on KY-945 when he disregarded a stop sign.

Roberson vehicle struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Amanda Miller, also of Mayfield.

The crash caused Ms. Miller’s vehicle to overturn and rolled nearly one hundred yards into a yard.

Reports said the five injured people were transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.