Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper

One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield.

Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane.

During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well as syringes containing methamphetamine.

Reports said Amy Marie Huntley was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also learned Ms. Huntley was on probation for possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting in Fulton County.

She was transported to an out of county jail facility.