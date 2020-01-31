A Graves County man has been arrested for assaulting an officer, and multiple arrests warrants for felony theft charges.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said 41 year old Richard Cook was found hiding in a closet in a Pryorsburg home.

Reports said as deputies, along with Sheriff Jon Hayden attempted to make an arrest, Cook resisted and assaulted a deputy by striking him in the face.

He was finally subdued and taken into custody on warrants that included charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking and receiving a stolen firearm.

Cook was also additionally charged with third-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.