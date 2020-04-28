A Graves County High School graduate has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with Kentucky State Police.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer announced the promotion of Captain Kyle Nall, who will serve as Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Services.

With the promotion, Lt. Nall assumed responsibility for the Operational and Professional Support Troops, which includes Public Affairs, legislative security, facility security and driver testing.

As an 18-year veteran with Kentucky State Police, Lt. Nall has served as a telecommunicator, Trooper, detective, Dergeant and Post Commander.

Nall holds an Associate of Arts Degree from West Kentucky Community and Technical College and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University.

He is currently enrolled at Indiana Tech and scheduled to graduate with a Masters of Science in Organizational Leadership in December.