Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of one inmate, and the overdose of another, at the Graves County Jail.

Post 1 reports said 50 year old Rodney Evans of Mayfield, and formerly of Hickman, was discovered unresponsive on Saturday afternoon around 5:30.

Reports said Evans was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, and later to Baptist Health in Paducah, where he died at 11:22.

The second inmate, whose name was not released, is being treated at a Paducah hospital.

Post 1 reports said State Police and the Graves County Jail are investigating the origin of the contraband.

Evans body was sent to Louisville for autopsy.

He was being held in jail on charges of contempt of court and resistance to order of libel or slander.