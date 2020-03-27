A Graves County juvenile faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Kentucky State Police reports said Trooper Austin Ramage was assisting the Graves County Sheriff’s Office in pursuing a reckless vehicle near the Pryorsburg area.

Reports said the driver of the 1993 Chevrolet truck was fleeing on U.S. Highway-45 toward Wingo, when he would apply the brakes in an attempt to have Trooper Ramage strike his vehicle.

After one braking attempt, Trooper Ramage was forced to use an evasive move, which led to the suspect intentionally striking the Trooper’s vehicle in the passenger door and bumper.

Reports said the suspect then crashed into the driver’s side of the cruiser, before leading a pursuit another three miles on KY-339.

After the truck was then abandoned in a field, a foot pursuit by officers led to the arrest of the male juvenile.

Post 1 charges included attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle, with Graves County also issuing separate charges.

The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.