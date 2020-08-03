The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested Friday, accused of placing hidden cameras in people’s homes in both Graves County and Weakley County.

Graves County investigators arrested 32-year-old Roman Trujillo Friday afternoon on 27 counts of Promoting a Minor under the Age of 16 in a Sexual Performance.

Investigators recovered images of individuals that were taken from inside their homes, as well as video cameras.

Seven juvenile victims have been identified and evidence regarding illegal recordings made in Weakley County has been turned over to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says there is only one victim in Weakley County and that the case will be presented to the next session of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

As to how Trujillo was able to install cameras inside the homes, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says Trujillo was an acquaintance of the people who lived in the homes, and entered their homes with permission. However, the cameras were placed without their permission or knowledge.