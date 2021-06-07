Graves County man arrested after chase near Graves and Weakley County line

A Graves County man is in custody after eluding authorities near the Graves and Weakley County line Saturday night.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says 41-year-old Billy Dean Crouch was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found hiding in a shed behind a residence near Dukedom.

The vehicle pursuit began when a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy saw Crouch speeding on Kentucky Highway 94.

The pursuit went through southern Graves County from Kentucky Highway 94 through Pilot Oak and onto Kentucky Highway 129.

Crouch stopped at a residence in the Dukedom area and ran from the vehicle into a densely wooded area.

The Graves, Hickman, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as Kentucky State Police, were on the scene trying to track the suspect with a K-9 in the area of the Kentucky and Tennessee state line.

Crouch is charged with Speeding, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, Criminal Mischief, Fleeing or Evading Police First Degree in a Vehicle, Fleeing or Evading Police First Degree on Foot, and several other traffic charges.

Crouch also had four active warrants of arrest for probation violations and failure to appear in court.

He’s being held in the Graves County Jail.