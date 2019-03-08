A Graves County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of jewelry from a home.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a home in Wingo, where the victim informed them about the theft.

During an investigation, officers learned that 41 year old Terrence Tyler Wilson, of Wingo, had pawned several pieces of jewelry at West Kentucky Pawn Shop in Mayfield.

After the pawned items were identified by the victim, Wilson was located and arrested.

He was charged with Class-D felony theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 but less than $10,000.