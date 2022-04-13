Graves County Man Arrested for Possession of Fentanyl Capsules

A Graves County man has been arrested after capsules of the drug fentanyl were discovered in his possession.

Paducah police reports said 30 year old Burl Wayne Morris Jr., of Hickory, was taken into custody on a charge of importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.

Reports said detectives obtained a search warrant for Morris, after receiving information that he was selling the drug in Paducah and McCracken County.

When officers spotted his vehicle on Cairo Road, a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 100 capsules containing fentanyl.

Police reports said Morris was currently out on bond after his arrest for trafficking in the drug, and being a persistent felon.