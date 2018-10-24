The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested 23 year old Austin Freeman, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.

Freeman was arrested Tuesday night as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging photographs and videos with juveniles online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Symsonia, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Freeman is currently charged with two felony counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.

He was lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.

