A Graves County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing and crashing a quarter million dollar tractor from a Weakley County farm.

The arrest report states 25-year-old Frank Nicholas Trent, of Water Valley, Kentucky, went on the Yarbro Farms property in Dukedom and drove a 2012 John Deere 8335R tractor from one field to another before crashing it into a tree on the side of the field.

The crash caused severe damage to the tractor.

A witness saw Trent limping badly on Mansfield Road before being picked up by a car and leaving the area.

Trent is charged with Theft of Property over $250,000 Dollars, Vandalism, and Criminal Trespassing.

Trent was also wanted on two counts of Aggravated Assault from a 2017 incident in Martin.