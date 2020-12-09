A Graves County man luckily escaped without serious injuries after crashing into a piece of farm equipment pulled by a tractor.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to US-45 North on Monday afternoon, after 23 year old Kirkland Raley, of Hickory, had struck a disc chisel pulled by 19 year old Nathan Nesler, of Mayfield.

The investigation showed Nesler was operating a John Deere tractor with the disc partially on the shoulder of the road.

Raley told deputies that he did not see the tractor and disc and collided with the left side of his SUV.

Sheriff’s reports said the force of the impact impaled the disc chisel into Raley’s vehicle, pushing the disc through the engine compartment and into the passenger seat.

He was treated at the scene according to the report.