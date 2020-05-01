Thursday’s coronavirus report from Kentucky indicated 4,708 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Thursday’s report also showed 240 deaths have occurred.

The latest report also indicated Graves County with the sixth highest number of positive cases of the virus at 131.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County has reported 55, Marshall County and Calloway County with 34, Ballard County at 9, Carlisle County and Fulton County with 2, and Hickman County with 1.

Jefferson County has the highest number of positive cases with 1,307.