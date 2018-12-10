The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is reporting complaints of a phone scam using their department.

Sheriff’s reports said the scammer is calling individuals, telling them they have an active warrant for their arrest in the county.

The scammer falsely identifies himself by stating that he is a Graves County deputy sheriff, and has actually used the name of a deputy from the department.

The report said the scammer then informs the victim that the warrant can be taken care of if they will deliver payment over the phone, usually through a request of a money card purchase.

Sheriff’s officials also say a call back to the 270 area code number is answered by an automated system stating they are the “sheriff’s department”.

Anyone contacted by the scammer is urged to hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

