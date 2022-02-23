Graves County Sheriff Recognizes Actions of Inmate During December Tornado

A Graves County inmate has been recognized for his actions on the night of the Mayfield tornado.

During a ceremony, inmate Marco Sanchez was presented the “Sheriff’s Meritorious Award” by Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden.

Reports said Sanchez was on work detail the night of December 10th, when the tornado struck the Candle Factory, causing injuries and death.

Sanchez was initially trapped, and received a broken leg and cracked ribs.

After freeing himself, Sheriff’s reports said Sanchez located tools and returned into the rubble to free several others who were also trapped and injured.

After assisting at the scene, reports said Sanchez was taken by a volunteer firefighter to the emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

He then found a shuttle bus, that took him to a shelter to gain contact with jail staff members.

The report also stated that due to his actions, McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach offered shock probation for the final days of Sanchez sentence, which he refused.

He will now be released on March 1st.