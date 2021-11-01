Graves County Sheriff’s Office Begins Holiday Collections

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office, and Dollar General Store, will begin a partnership to help those in need for the holidays.

The Sheriff’s Office has announced the beginning of their 4th annual “Cram the Cruiser” campaign.

The department will have a squad car parked today and tomorrow at the Dollar General Store in Mayfield, located on State Route 131.

Sheriff’s officials will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield/Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry.

The officers are also requesting cleaning supplies and paper products for the Mayfield Lighthouse, and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

Plans call for collections sites at Dollar General Stores across Graves County until the end of the month.