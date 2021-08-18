Graves County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Mayfield Man on Warrants

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Reports said 33 year old Turhan Sims, of Mayfield, is wanted on a Complaint Warrant out of Graves County.

Sheriff’s reports said Sims is wanted on charges of first degree strangulation, abandonment of a minor and fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Sims is believed to still be in the Mayfield area at this time.

Photos of Turhan Sims have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information about Sims is urged to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.