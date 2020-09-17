The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public concerning a stolen piece of farm equipment.

Reports said a southwestern Graves County farmer reported the theft of a Filson brand cattle chute.

The equipment was stolen from a farm located on KY-1283, near the Water Valley area and the Hickman County line.

The victim has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.