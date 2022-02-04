Graves County Teenager Arrested for Social Media Threat

A Graves County teenager was arrested for a school shooting threat on social media.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden reported a tip from the FBI late Wednesday night, saying the post was made from a county home.

The threat was posted from a fictitious Snapchat account from a location in Graves County, and made reference to shooting the school on Friday.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office led to a home on KY Highway 1710, where 18 year old Jacob Allen Sanderson was taken in for questioning.

Reports said Sanderson admitted to making the Snapchat post using a fictitious name.

Sanderson told officers he had no intentions of following through with the threat, but thought it was funny.

He was charged with second degree terroristic threatening and taken to the Calloway County Jail.