Graves County Woman Facing Multiple Charges After High Speed Chase

A Graves County woman was arrested on multiple charges following a high speed pursuit on Wednesday.

Reports said Kentucky State Police at Post 1 received a call from a juvenile, stating an assault by her mother, 23 year old Brittany Kimsey, of Symsonia.

While Troopers were responding to the residence, reports said they observed the vehicle Ms. Kimsey was driving.

After Troopers activated emergency equipment, reports said Ms. Kimsey attempted to elude in a reckless manner with speeds reaching 100 miles-per-hour on State Route 348.

At one point of the pursuit, Post 1 reports said Ms. Kimsey drove her HHR toward a Trooper, who was forced to perform an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision.

The pursuit ended when Ms. Kimsey’s vehicle crashed on Benton Road in McCracken County.

She was arrested and issued charges that included criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, attempted murder of a police officer, multiple counts of wanton endangerment and second offense driving under the influence.