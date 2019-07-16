A Graves County woman was killed in a two vehicle accident in Paducah on Monday.

Police reports said 26 year old Alexandar Scott, of Mayfield, was driving east on Irvin Cobb Drive, when he swerved to strike the rear of a vehicle.

Reports said Scott’s pickup truck swerved into the westbound lane, striking a Honda SUV head on.

The SUV was operated by Clarence Roddy of Symsonia, with his 76 year old wife, Florence, as a passenger.

Police reports said all three people involved in the wreck were taken to Baptist Health Hospital, with Ms. Roddy later pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.