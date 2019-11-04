A Graves County woman was killed Saturday morning while walking from her mailbox.

Sheriff’s Office reports said 82 year old Glenda Garland, of Sedalia, was crossing KY-381, after getting mail from her mailbox just before 10:00.

Deputy reports indicated Ms. Garland stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by 67 year old Bob Reed, of Tri-City.

The report indicated Reed was unable to avoid striking Ms. Garland.

She was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, where she was pronounced deceased.