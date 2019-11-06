A Graves County man was charged after attempting to purchase a firearm while being a prohibited person.

Police reports said Graves County Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted by Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in reference to 24 year old Cole Glover.

The report stated Glover attempted to purchase a firearm at a McCracken County business, while having an active Kentucky Domestic Violence Order.

He also was prohibited from purchasing a firearm due to a 2018 arrest for possession of methamphetamine and a prior arrest for possession of marijuana.

Glover reportedly made false statements to the business about his criminal history, and was denied the purchase of the firearm based upon the NICS background check.

On Monday he was arrested and charged with a Class-D felony charge of fraudulent firearms transaction, with additional charges expected.