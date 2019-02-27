South Fulton City Manager James Gray was arraigned on Monday at the courtroom of the Obion County Law Complex.

The 34 year old Gray appeared briefly before Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson, on two counts of felony criminal simulation.

Gray was arrested Monday by Union City police, after alleged attempts this past Saturday and Sunday to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

The first attempt occurred at Big Lots in Union City, then at Wal-Mart on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Gray took over the position of City Manager in South Fulton approximately two weeks ago, and had previously served in the same position for the City of Hickman.

He is also an elected member of the Obion County Commission.