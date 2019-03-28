Former South Fulton City Manager James Gray appeared in court Thursday in Obion County.

Gray was appearing on two charges of felony criminal simulation, after allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at two locations in Union City on February 23rd and 24th.

During the court appearance in General Sessions Court, Gray’s charges were amended to misdemeanor attempt to commit criminal simulation.

Gray may also be eligible for diversion in the case, and will appear at a later date.

After initially being suspended with pay by the South Fulton City Commission, Gray was provisionally terminated by the board pending his opportunity to request a public hearing.

Gray is also an elected County Commissioner in Obion County, and former City Manager for the City of Hickman.