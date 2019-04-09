The failure to seek a public hearing with the South Fulton City Commission has led to the official termination of City Manager James Gray.

South Fulton Mayor David Lamb told Thunderbolt News that Gray was given the opportunity to have a hearing by Friday, April 5th, in which he failed to request.

The 34 year old Gray was provisionally terminated by the board following his arrest in Union City on February 25th for two felony counts of criminal simulation.

Gray has since appeared in court, with the charges dropped to misdemeanor attempted criminal simulation.

He is also seeking a judicial diversion, which would dismiss the charges altogether.

Mayor Lamb said it was now up to the full Commission as to which direction they will seek in hiring a full-time City Manager.

Interim City Manager Johnny Bacon has said that he would take the position full time if given the opportunity.