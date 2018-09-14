The Great American Airshow will return to Union City on Saturday afternoon, as part of CornFest activities.

The event will take place at Discovery Park of America, with free admission to the public beginning at 3:00.

Longtime aerobatic pilot Mike Rinker, of Dresden, spoke with Thunderbolt News about this year’s show.

Several of the world’s top aerobatic pilots will take part in the two hour show, with Rinker to make his performance in a rare, one of a kind airplane.

Rinker also talked about the dedication of the performers, who all have over 20 years experience.

Saturday’s airshow will feature an announcer on The Great Lawn at Discovery Park, with kids activities also scheduled for the event.

