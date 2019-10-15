The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill will take place Thursday with millions of Americans taking part in earthquake safety.

Are you aware 45 states and territories in the United States are at risk of earthquakes? The most earthquake-prone areas include Charleston, South Carolina, eastern Massachusetts, the St. Lawrence River area and the central Mississippi River Valley. Tennessee is also considered a high-risk earthquake area.

“The potential for seismic activity in East Tennessee pales in comparison to the potential for it on the western side of the state, where much stronger quakes occur in the New Madrid region,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive for the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “Tennessee is deemed as one of the 16 states at highest risk for an earthquake, so it is important to take note, and be prepared if one hits the Volunteer State.”

Tennessee has recorded four “significant” earthquakes in the past 25 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two of them were this year. Tennessee had 301 quakes in 2018, the highest amount in the past 25 years, according to USGS data.

EARTHQUAKE SAFETY

Earthquakes strike suddenly, without warning and can occur at any time of the year, day or night. During an earthquake, do not try to move around. Drop, cover and hold on. Try to protect your head and torso. If you are sitting at a desk or table, get under it. Otherwise drop wherever you are.

If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with a pillow.

If you are inside, stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. When it is, use stairs rather than the elevator in case there are aftershocks, power outages or other damage.

If you are outside, find a clear spot (away from buildings, power lines, trees, streetlights) and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then, drive carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.

If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris. Landslides are often triggered by earthquakes.