Greenfield Baseball Coach Johnny Growe to Receive Hall of Fame Honors

Johnny Growe, head baseball coach at Greenfield School, will receive hall of fame honors from two organizations this year.

Coach Growe is one of four inductees in this year’s class for the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Honorees include Growe, Matt Buckner (Farragut High School), Mark Pickle (Columbia Central High School) and Mike Policastro (Cleveland State Community College). Enshrinement ceremonies take place Jan. 21.

In addition, Growe is a member of this year’s induction class for the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame. He joins Jim Frazier (Jackson North Side High School), Lee Mayhall (University School of Jackson), Tommy Sadler (Jackson South Side High School/Union University) and Tim Sikes (Jackson North Side High School/Union University) as honorees. Induction ceremonies are set for March 28.

Johnny Growe is a graduate of Jackson North Side High School. He was the head baseball coach at Jackson South Side High School from 1985 to 2013 and Trinity Christian Academy from 2014 to 2017. Growe became the head baseball coach at Greenfield in 2019. His coaching accomplishments include 702 career wins, 10 district championships, six regional titles and four state tournament appearances.

Coach Growe commented, “I would like to thank all of you who have so graciously invited and accepted me into the Greenfield and Weakley County community for the past five years. Your kindness and support has definitely allowed me and encouraged me to continue the career I believe I have been called to do.”