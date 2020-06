The (34-0) Greenfield Lady Jackets were on their way to a sure second state title in three years before the TSSAA State Tournament was suspended in March, and then ultimately canceled.

Greenfield Head Coach Willie Trevathan told WCMT Sports how his team found out the initial news.

Coach Trevathan explained how this offseason has been different for Greenfield.

The Lady Jackets are set to take the floor once again November 17th at USJ.