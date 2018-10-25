The Greenfield Yellowjackets lost to the Lake County Falcons last week by a score of 34-7. This loss drops Greenfield to the second place spot in Region 7A, setting them up for a battle for second place against West Carroll this week.

Greenfield Head Coach Don Pitt went to Coaches Corner on Saturday, and talked about the offensive woes that started the game.

The Yellowjacket offense came out in the second half able to move the ball more than in the first half, partly because of the Wing-T formation that Greenfield used to open up the run game.

The last game of the regular season is going to be a huge one for Greenfield as they get set to take on West Carroll for second place in Region 7A and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Kickoff in Atwood will be at 7:00 on Friday.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...