There will not be a tax increase for the City of Greenfield next year.

The Greenfield City Board met Tuesday night and unanimously passed the final reading of the 2020-21 budget which included no property tax increase.

In other business, the board voted to rezone properties on North Second Street from business to residential.

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford also announced that after having been closed for the coronavirus, Greenfield City Court has reopened.