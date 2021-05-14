Greenfield Board approves sign honoring Lady Jackets undefeated season and Miss Basketball Chloe Moore-McNeil

Motorists driving through Greenfield on Highway 45 will soon know about the dominance of the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets basketball team.

At this month’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board, aldermen passed a motion to erect two signs on Highway 45 at the north and south entrances to the city, which would recognize the Lady Jackets undefeated 2019-20 season.

The signs would also honor two-time TSSAA Miss Basketball winner Chloe Moore-McNeil.

The undefeated Lady Jackets team was on its way to a second state championship title before last year’s tournament games in Murfreesboro were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore-McNeil, who just finished her freshman season with the Indiana Hoosiers, was on that undefeated team, as was Tess Darby, who just completed her freshman year with the Tennessee Lady Vols.