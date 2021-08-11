Greenfield Board discusses fireworks, use of grant

The Greenfield City Board once again discussed the issue of fireworks at this month’s meeting.

Mayor Cindy McAdams told the board she’d received several complaints from older citizens, with Alderman James Roy Pope responding…

(AUDIO)

There was no further discussion or action taken on fireworks.

In other business, City Recorder Callie Smithson and Mayor McAdams presented the board with a plan of how to spend nearly $37,000 dollars of a State of Tennessee Local Government Grant.

(AUDIO)

The board voted to use the funds for the sidewalk and will seek bids for the project.