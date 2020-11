Three new aldermen for the City of Greenfield will be sworn in tonight during the board’s November meeting.

Newly-elected aldermen Don Allen, Kelly Keylon, and Chris Turbyville will join re-elected aldermen Donald Ray High and James Roy Pope in tonight’s swearing in ceremony.

In business tonight, the board will hold the second reading of the city’s sewer ordinance.

Tonight’s Greenfield Board meeting is at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Police Station.