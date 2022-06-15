Greenfield Board passes second reading of beer ordinance

The Greenfield City Board barely passed the second reading of the revised beer ordinance Tuesday night during its regular monthly meeting.

The revised ordinance reduces the distance between establishments that sell beer to gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares from 2,000 feet to 200 feet.

With two board members absent, the vote was tied at three in favor and three against with Mayor Cindy McAdams casting the deciding vote.

The revised ordinance requires the passage of three readings.