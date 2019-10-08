Both the Greenfield Beer Board and City Board will be discussing granting a beer permit tonight.

The Beer Board meets at 5:15 just prior to tonight’s City Board meeting.

Greenfield City Recording Callie Smithson tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Joe Marelli with Tobacco Superstore is applying for the beer permit.

Marelli’s business will be occupying the Puckett’s Grocery location.

During the City Board meeting, the board will recess for a public hearing and then reconvene to vote on granting the beer permit.

The only other new business on tonight’s agenda is an easement agreement at 3048 North Meridian.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.