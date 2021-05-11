May 11, 2021
Greenfield Board to discuss FY 2022 budget, sign recognizing Lady Jackets

The Greenfield City Board meets today to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget, as well as a sign recognizing the Greenfield Lady Jackets.

In new business this afternoon, the Greenfield Board will hear the second reading for next year’s budget and discuss a sign that would honor the 2020 undefeated Lady Jackets basketball team and two-time Miss Basketball Chloe Moore-McNeil.

In other business, the Board will discuss buying a truck for the Public Works Department.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.

