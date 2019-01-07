The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday night to discuss water and sewer rates to comply with recommendations from the Water and Waste Water Finance Board.

Last year, the state sent the City of Greenfield a letter strongly suggesting the board make corrections after the city showed a net loss for three consecutive years on the city’s proprietary water and sewer fund.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Greenfield board will have the second reading of an ordinance of water and sewer fees and leak adjustment, as is, for the Water and Waste Water Finance Board, and a second reading of an ordinance for returned check and ACH debit fee.

The board will also discuss an option for water rates as a plan of action for the Water and Waste Water Board, as well as a three-percent cost-of-living adjustment increase on water rates every fiscal year.

The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday night at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.

City Recorder Callie Smithson says the city board will have special called meetings on January 15 and January 22 to complete the plan of action for the Water and Waste Water Finance Board by the February 15 deadline.