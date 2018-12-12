The Greenfield City Board met Tuesday night to begin the first steps in making corrections to comply with the State Water and Waste Water Financing Board.

The state board sent the City of Greenfield a letter strongly suggesting the board make corrections after the city showed a net loss for three consecutive years on the city’s proprietary water and sewer fund.

Greenfield City Attorney Beau Pemberton tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the city now plans to do to satisfy the state’s recommendations.

Pemberton says Greenfield residents can expect some changes coming in 2019.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Greenfield Board approved the existing new water customer agreement, the leak adjustment policy, and approve the ordinance of water and sewer fees for the Water and Waste Water Finance Board.

City Recorder Callie Smithson noted during the meeting that the City Board will need at least two special called meetings to approve the second and third readings of the ordinances in order to meet the state’s February 15th deadline.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...