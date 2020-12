The Greenfield City Board meets tonight to go over a light December agenda.

The board will hear the third reading of the city’s sewer ordinance and will also hear an update from Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon.

The city’s department heads will also present their monthly reports.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.