The Greenfield City Board meets tonight with two board members announcing they’re stepping down.

Shane and Jan Johnson are resigning their positions on the City Board so they can spend more time traveling.

The Board will discuss how the two positions will be filled.

In other business, the Greenfield Board will hear from the city’s department heads.

There’s no old or new business on tonight’s agenda.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.