Greenfield Board to once again discuss Fiddlestick Festival location

The location of this year’s Fiddlestick Festival will be discussed again at Tuesday night’s Greenfield City Board meeting.

Last month, the Board discussed moving the festival location because it restricts available parking and traffic for businesses in the area.

In other business, the Board will also hear from Tommy Legins with Wayne’s Halfway Home and Dawn Cole with Waste Management.

The Board will also discuss the city’s beer and liquor ordinance.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.