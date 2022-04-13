Greenfield Board votes down liquor referendum, tables beer ordinance

The Greenfield City Board voted down a liquor referendum and tabled a revision to the city’s beer ordinance Tuesday night.

The proposed liquor referendum would’ve let Greenfield citizens vote on liquor-by-the-drink, but a 4-4 tie vote by the Board was ultimately decided by Mayor Cindy McAdams’ tiebreaker vote against it.

On the beer ordinance, the revision would’ve reduced the distance between establishments that could sell beer and public gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares from 2,000 feet to 300 feet.

Alderman Chris Turbyville made a motion to table the vote so the Board could get more citizen input, which ended in a 4-4 tie vote. Mayor McAdams voted to table the ordinance revision which can be brought up again next month or in June.

In other business, the Board accepted a bid by RaeKar Consolidated to take over the city’s garbage pickup beginning July 1st.