The Greenfield Yellowjackets bounced back in Week 3 by edging out South Fulton 19-18, after losing a hard fought game to Bruceton last week.

Head Coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt News about how his team got off to a slow start, but some halftime adjustments allowed them to have a chance to win.

Tipton-Rosemark is coming to town this Friday, as the Yellowjackets are practicing their game plan this week for the Rebels. Coach Pitt says that Tipton-Rosemark is a tough team, but he’s confident with the weapons his offense possesses.

Greenfield will look to improve to (3-1) this week as they get set to host the (1-2) Tipton-Rosemark Rebels. You can hear the game live on Mix 101.3 with pregame coverage set for 6:30 and kick off at 7.

