Two new aldermen will be sworn-in this afternoon just prior to tonight’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board.

Following last month’s resignations of aldermen Shane Johnson and Jan Johnson, Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams and the remaining aldermen appointed Mike Caudle and Karen Campbell to serve out the remaining terms.

Caudle and Campbell will be sworn-in at 5:15 this afternoon.

On tonight’s light agenda will be a discussion of a resolution authorizing partial payment of property taxes.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.