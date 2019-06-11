The Greenfield City Board meets tonight for the third and final reading of the 2019-20 budget.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says the budget contains no property tax increase for the city.

The board will also hear the second reading of the large water volume usage ordinance.

In other business, the board will amend the 2018-19 budget, approve an agreement with the Mobile PC Guys, approve an audit bid, and approve making the intersection of Poplar and Greenlawn a four-way stop.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.