The Greenfield City Board meets tonight to hear the progress on its new industrial site.

Last month, the Greenfield Board voted unanimously to lease property east of Highway 45 near Parker Road and Bean Switch Road for a future industrial site.

The city will lease the property for $3,000 dollars a year for five years with the option to buy the property for $6,000 dollars an acre in hopes to attract a potential new industry for the city.

Greenfield Industrial Board Chairman Mike Biggs will give the board an update on the industrial site tonight.

The board will also hear a presentation from United Way Resource Director Krista Paul and will vote to approve a statement of agreement with United Way.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Station.