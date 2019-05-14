The Greenfield City Board meets tonight in its regular monthly meeting to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year.

City Recorder Callie Smithson says the Greenfield Board will hold the first reading of the 2019-20 budget and tax rate tonight, with a special called meeting next Tuesday afternoon at 5:00 for the second reading of the budget.

In other business tonight, the board will discuss and hold the first reading of a swimming pool ordinance and pass a resolution honoring the state champion Greenfield Research Team.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.